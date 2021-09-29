Is Big Brother 23 new tonight on CBS; finale start time, Survivor ‘delay’







Is Big Brother 23 new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to check out the epic finale in just a matter of hours?

If you tune in to the network at 8:00 p.m. Eastern tonight and see another show there, we’d understand your confusion. This is when Big Brother aired for the entirety of the summer, but things have changed a little bit since the arrival of Survivor on the air.

Tonight, the plan is for Big Brother to air at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, with an hour of Survivor preceding it. This will be a two-hour finale event and over the course of it, you are going to see the second part and third parts of the final HoH Competition, the jury deliberation, and then also the final jury Q&A before the winner is ultimately crowned. Format-wise, this is going to be really similar to what we’ve seen in the past.

Pending some last-minute surprise by the jury, we’re also anticipating at this point some sort of coronation of Xavier as the victor of this season. While we wouldn’t necessarily say he was dominant, he was smart to win when he had to and also managed relationships extremely well. Even though he was an enormous threat for most of the game he was almost always insulated, and he also managed to get other people (Kyland) to do his dirty work at times. Tiffany was his biggest obstacle to get past, and she was taken out at the final six. It’s theoretically possible that Azah could win, but she would have to choose Derek F. over Xavier and as of this morning, she seemed to be leaning in the other direction.

