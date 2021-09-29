The Circle season 4: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes







Following today’s season 3 finale on Netflix, why not go ahead and start discussing The Circle season 4? There are a few things to get into here.

The first order of business here is pretty simple: The show IS going to be back for another season. Not only that, but there’s a season 5 coming on the other side! Netflix is going big already when it comes to this reality franchise and it’s for a pretty-good reason. The viewership numbers here are pretty solid and beyond just that, this is a pretty cost-effective show to make. The set is already build and with that, the only real expenses are paying the crew, the cast, and coming up with new twists and turns to the set.

Unlike other reality shows out there, the success of The Circle really isn’t about building some elaborate challenges or traveling the cast around to different places. Instead, this is mostly just about trying to find a way in order to get the right cast in that compound and creating a fun game around them. So long as you have great people on board, we’re confident that the show will continue to be compelling.

So when will The Circle season 4 premiere? It feels fair to guess it will surface at some point in 2022. It will be an interesting decision for Netflix as to air one or two seasons of this show a year; we always crave more of this show but at the same time, it feels like season 3 was far more under the radar than the first two. Is that because it came back so soon, or simply due to there being so many other shows on the air at the moment? It’s definitely worthy of some debate.

