Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 spoilers: Meet Cartier Fareed!







There are an abundance of new faces coming on board Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2, but for this piece, let’s meet Cartier Fareed!

The folks over at Starz have already revealed a few different things about him — he goes by the nickname of “Duns,” and it described as “handsome, charismatic, overflowing with confidence, and always dressed to kill. Cartier sucks up all the oxygen in any room into which he steps. He has a vision for business, expanding into less crowded markets like DC and Baltimore and even into other types of business, like music and art.”

Doesn’t this guy sound entertaining already? We can see him interacting with a number of different people, especially someone like Lou Lou who fancies himself already as someone with tentacles beyond the drug game.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is what actor Omar Dorsey had to say about his upcoming character, while also comparing him to Hollywood from OWN’s Queen Sugar:

“He’s an art dealer, among other things. He’s a very colorful character with a Don King element to him. He uses all of these big, elaborate words and quotes Shakespeare. Cartier is so over-the-top, and Hollywood is so subdued. It’s a fun character to play.”

Because there are so many characters in the Power universe with huge personalities, we’re exciting to see where Cartier fits in with everyone else! We know we’ll be waiting a long time to get to know him, so let’s hope already that he lives up to some of our expectations.

What do you want to see from Cartier Fareed on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2?

