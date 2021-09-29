Blue Bloods season 12 premiere spoilers: ‘Hate is Hate’ sneak peeks!







As you prepare for the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere a little later this week, we’ve got ALL sorts of great video coverage for what lies ahead!

Below, you can check out four newly-released sneak peeks for the upcoming episode, and a lot of them have some fascinating stuff throughout. Take, for example, the first preview that features a lively family-dinner debate. Do the Reagans ever think about leaving the NYPD? This is a question that is posed by Eddie, and it’s certainly not coming out of nowhere. Witten has been questioning whether or not she wants to come back after an Internal Affairs investigation; this job is taking a toll on her, as it does so many people who are out there.

Frank at family dinner spends some time talking about the nature of hate, and how you can hope that conversation is a best way to heal some wounds. The unfortunate reality here, though, is that it doesn’t always work. Still, it’s hard to be mad at Frank for at least trying to look towards a solution, even if his glasses are of the rose-colored persuasion.

As for what else is coming in this episode, Erin finds herself knee-deep into a particularly messy case from the past — one where her boss, Kimberly Crawford, was a witness back when she was young. This is a case that needs to be solved, but Erin admits to Anthony that she’s also trying to find an emotional touchstone here with the DA and a way to understand her better.

Who wants to bet that this strategy is going to backfire in some shape or form? At the moment, that does (unfortunately) feel more than a little bit likely.

Finally, we do have a new sneak peek for all of you Danny/Baez fans out there. This one, unfortunately, isn’t altogether illuminating beyond just the two of them at work; yet, it is nice to see Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez back on our screens. Hasn’t it been such a long wait already?

