Survivor 41 episode 2 sneak peek: Naseer is the fire king!







Entering tonight’s Survivor 41 episode 2, we know that the Luvu tribe is in a pretty good spot. After all, there is strength in numbers! They were the only tribe to not go to Tribal Council last week so they still have a lot of people to work around camp. That’s pretty important given the utter lack of resources that exist for a lot of the players this time around.

Meanwhile, this tribe also may very have an ace up their sleeve that no one else does: Naseer, a guy with more experience in harsh environments than anyone in the cast.

In the sneak peek below, Naseer breaks down a little bit what it was like for him growing up in Sri Lanka, a place where they did not always have modern amenities including running water or electricity.

In the sneak peek below, Naseer breaks down a little bit what it was like for him growing up in Sri Lanka, a place where they did not always have modern amenities including running water or electricity. He knows how to make fire without a problem. He doesn’t want to step in and do everything all the top (nobody likes a know-it-all), but he’s able to get camp together in a fraction of the time it’s taking Deshawn to even start a fire.

The problem Naseer runs into is him tattling on Deshawn and Danny looking for an idol last week. While he may be the fire king, there is a reasonably good chance that this tribe is going to use him only to them boot him the moment it benefits them down the road. They can learn all of his skills and then fend for themselves after he is gone. He better just hope they don’t lose for a little while.

Do you think that Naseer is in huge trouble entering Survivor 41 episode 2?

