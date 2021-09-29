FBI: International episode 3 spoilers: The latest crossover…







FBI: International episode 3 is going to be airing on CBS next week and at the center of this one is yet another crossover. This time around, you’ll be seeing Alana De La Garza on the show.

Just in case you’re wondering, the reason why FBI: International is doing this is rather simple: They want to ensure that they have a strong franchise present to get people hooked! This is still a new show and with that in mind, viewers may not be altogether-sure as of yet that they want to stick with it. CBS needs for this to become a big brand; they went so far as to move NCIS to give the franchise a three-hour block.

Now, let’s go ahead and dive a little further into the story. Below, you have the full FBI: International episode 3 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

“Secrets as Weapons” – The team investigates when the hijacking of millions worth of cryptocurrency en route to a safety vault in Switzerland leaves an American transporter dead and another on the run, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Oct. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Alana De La Garza from FBI guest stars.

Story-wise, what we get from this description alone is that FBI: International is really working to make this show as topical and current as possible. They want it to speak to audiences today and the sort of cases that the real bureau would be taking on. When you think about it, cryptocurrency cases are so prevalent these days that there could be an entire show about them alone.

