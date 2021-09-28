Supergirl season 6 episode 14 spoilers: A look into ‘Magical Thinking’

SupergirlNext week on Supergirl season 6 episode 14 you’re going to have an installment called “Magical Thinking” — so how magical will it be? For Lena Luthor, it could prove to be one of her most important installments yet as she potentially makes sense of her new-found abilities.

What we’re seeing with Lena is a pretty interesting phenomenon, mostly because for so much of the series, she was the person on the outside. She didn’t know who Kara really was for a while, and she’s also one of the few characters around here who didn’t have powers. How does she react to all of it now? That’s going to be a fairly fun thing to explore, but there could also be consequences.

For a few more details now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Supergirl season 6 episode 14 synopsis below:

LENA MUST ACCEPT HER NEWFOUND POWERS IN ORDER TO HELP THE SUPER FRIENDS – Lena (Katie McGrath) is uncertain about using her magical abilities to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) retrieve the second totem from Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). William (Staz Nair) struggles to write a story on the Super Friends that makes both the heroes and Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) happy. Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is thrilled Esme (guest star Mila Jones) has found a new home, but things go awry and the little girl’s future is put in danger. The episode was directed by Simon Burnett and written by Karen. E. Maser & Derek Simon (#614). Original airdate 10/5/2021.

Because we still have a reasonable chunk of this season still to go, we don’t think we’re at a point just yet where we can guarantee anything when it comes to the stories ahead. The only thing we know with confidence is this: There are probably more adversaries ahead! We don’t quite think we’ve reached the endgame as of yet.

