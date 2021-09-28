Law & Order season 21 revival ordered at NBC; surprised?







Just in case you needed another indication that NBC is going all-in with Law & Order, you officially have it today. The network confirmed Tuesday afternoon that they are bringing back the Dick Wolf franchise show that started it all for a season 21! It’s been more than a decade since the original show aired, and with that, it remains to be seen what the series will now look like.

According to a report from Deadline, the network and producers are already looking at some former stars of the flagship in hopes that they could return. Rick Eid, who is currently the showrunner of Chicago PD, will take on the title for this series. This order comes after NBC axed new drama Law & Order: For the Defense this summer, prior to it even premiering. This will give the network three different franchise shows, but it remains unclear if Law & Order proper will be ready to air at some point this season. (We’re sure that the powers-that-be would love for it to air this spring, which would probably push The Blacklist back to Fridays following its move to Thursdays this fall.)

In a statement confirming the season 21 pickup, here is what Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, had to say:

“Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating … This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”

The plan for the new Law & Order is for it to look and feel very much like the original; there’s no real push to change what the show is like for present-day viewers. We feel like a part of the reasoning behind this pickup is to further bolster the Peacock streaming service, where viewers have a huge library of some shows within this franchise already.

