FBI season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Will OA choose to ignore orders?







Next week on CBS FBI season 4 episode 3 is going to arrive, and most early indications suggest this will be a big one for OA. What’s going on here? This character’s past will be explored in an interesting way as he’s asked to recruit an old Army colleague of his for a case. However, it’s something he is reluctant to do for a multitude of reasons. This episode is entitled “Trauma,” and in a lot of ways that speaks for itself. Is there a way to preserve the greater good without potentially triggering the PTSD of someone who has served this country? OA has a big heart and the last thing that he will want to do is damage someone’s own mental well-being.

To get a few more details now all about what we are looking at, take a look at the full FBI season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Trauma” – After the team finds a connection between bombings at government agencies and a private veterans’ club in New York City, Isobel tells OA to recruit his former Army buddy, Chris (Cleveland Berto), for intel since he spends time at the club. However, knowing the difficulty soldiers like Chris often face returning to civilian life, OA is reluctant to follow orders, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Oct. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Just based on all of this information alone, prepare for a story in which OA is forced to walk an incredibly difficult tightrope. If he makes the wrong decision here, it’s something that he could have to live with for a long time — and there could be a multitude of different reasons for that. In the end, we’ll just have to see how this story plays out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI season 4 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







