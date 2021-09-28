





Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? We know that there are a TON of people out there eager to get into a little bit more of the show.

Well, here’s where we have a mixture of good and bad news to report. So where do we begin here? Let’s start by noting that unfortunately, there is no new episode on the show tonight. Not only that, but we’re going to be waiting for at least a few more months.

Watch our This Is Us season 5 finale review! There’s a lot to get into here, including our thoughts on the shocking final minutes. Once you do watch that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

As of right now, the plan for NBC is to roll out This Is Us at midseason, which more than likely means that they’ll start airing new episodes when you get around to January. The goal is to air as many new episodes in a row at that point — after all, that is the best way to establish continuity and keep people engaged in the home stretch. (There will probably be at least some sort of break in here, mostly due to the Winter Olympics.)

The next major thing that we’re expecting from the next couple of months is simply some sort of substantial promo, one that gives a few significant things away as we try to paint a picture for what the future looks like here. It goes without saying that this is going to be one of the most ambitious seasons of This Is Us yet; at this point, our hope is that the writing will mostly be able to meet the expectations that a lot of people out there have.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on This Is Us, including further scoop on where the story goes from here

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







