The Resident season 5: Is Emily VanCamp leaving tonight? Nic’s fate







Going into last week’s The Resident season 5 premiere, we expected it to be the end of the road for Emily VanCamp as Nic. However, that was not the case; we heard her voice as she was away from Conrad and her newborn baby, and it looked as though she would be coming back to them sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, we know already that this is not the case; Emily has officially departed the show already and it’s really a question of when the writers decide to show that exit on TV. The previews for episode 2 tonight suggest that some sort of moment is coming; after all, the authorities are showing up to Conrad’s front door! Of course, there’s still no guarantee he learns the truth and this moment may not even happen until the end of the episode.

Speaking via Entertainment Tonight, show executive producer Peter Elkoff made it very clear that he didn’t want to drop many hints as to when Nic’s exit comes about on the show:

“I want it to be unexpected for the audience and want the audience to get to that place organically without any foreknowledge. So I guess I’m not going to say anything.”

We’ve unfortunately said it before, but it still feels hard to imagine a scenario where Nic leaves the show and is still alive; why would she abandon her family? Then again, this would fit the description of the departure being “unexpected.” It would also render it possible for VanCamp to return at some point in the future; we wonder if a part of the creative decision-making here came down to whether or not the writers thought Emily would be open to return down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Resident, including a sneak peek from the episode tonight

What do you expect to see when it comes to The Resident season 5 + Emily VanCamp’s exit tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates coming that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







