Cobra Kai season 4: Why is Terry Silver back in the picture?







When the latest Cobra Kai season 4 trailer emerged over the weekend, there is one thing that stood out about it above all else: The presence of Terry Silver!

So why is this guy back in the present? We know already that he has a deep history with John Kreese; it was explored on this show already via flashbacks, and that is without even mentioning what we saw from him back during the original Karate Kid movies. Kreese has figured out a way to regain control of Cobra Kai, and with that, he’s feeling it necessary to bring back the man who helped to start it all — and also the man whose defeat led to the dojo shutting down for three decades.

One of the biggest reasons why Terry is back has to be revenge; there’s no other way around it. He doesn’t love what happened to him at the hands of Daniel and clearly, he is intent on correcting that in whatever way he possibly can. Hurting Daniel may have been a part of pitch Kreese made to him.

Beyond just that, we imagine that ego is a part of it, as well. So much of the mythos surrounding Cobra Kai is being the best, and this is clearly something that Kreese still cares about. Why wouldn’t we get the same thing from Terry here? How the two actually work together will be one of the more exciting elements of the new season, and we’re curious to get to the bottom of that.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Terry Silver on Cobra Kai season 4?

