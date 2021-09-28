Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 10: Are Mari, Kenny getting engaged?







Tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 10 is right around the corner and there are clearly some relationships on the brink! Entering this three-hour(!) episode, we know that there’s potential for a number of breakups. With us getting so close to the end of the season relationships are going to be serious. They have to be! If people aren’t ready to get engaged or at least think about, they could be leaving Paradise over the course of this episode.

This, of course, brings us to the place that we’re now at when it comes to Mari and Kenny. Are the two of them on the verge of going their separate ways? The sneak peek below makes you wonder.

In this particular preview, Mari wonders whether or not Kenny is having second thoughts about what’s going on. After all, his behavior is a little bit different and in a conversation, he claims that Mari is “not sure” of where they are at. He wonders if they need to “pump the brakes” rather than be in a place where they aren’t ready for an engagement.

Is there a chance that this could legitimately work out, even after all they’ve been through this season? There is still a reasonable shot at this happening. The most important thing that these two have going for each other is that clearly, they are still very much in love. There is a natural chemistry and while it hasn’t always been easy, they remained open to making things work. We wouldn’t say they’re the most stable of the couples who are left, but they’ve at least been in Paradise for the entirety of the season. This isn’t a case where one of them is a late arrival and they are struggling to figure all of this out.

What do you think is coming for Mari and Kenny on Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 10?

Are these two ready for an engagement??!?!? 💍💔 pic.twitter.com/Jt11Bg9jAl — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 27, 2021

