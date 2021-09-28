Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 spoilers: Will Breeze appear?







Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 is going to dive further into the backstory of one Kanan Stark, but what does that actually entail?

We know that there’s still a chance that we could meet younger versions of Ghost and Tommy at some point on this series, but we honestly don’t expect the show to rush into that. We get the sense that the writers don’t want to make this show into the story of one of them, largely because we already have Power and Power Book IV: Force is going to be very much Tommy’s story. With all of this in mind, Raising Kanan wants to stay firmly about the title character — but there are certainly other important characters we could meet. Take, for example, Breeze.

Watch our Raising Kanan finale review! There is so much we get to from this enormous episode, so we hope that you take a look at that below! Once you do, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates ahead you don’t want to miss.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, show executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson makes it clear that we should meet this all-important character on Raising Kanan season 2:

“Power Book III could become as successful as Power itself … It’s up to the writers and the showrunner, but viewers should expect to meet Breeze by Season 2. He was Kanan’s partner and boss and more aggressive than anyone could hang with or handle. Breeze became Ghost and Tommy’s boss, and Ghost ended up killing Breeze before viewers got to meet him.”

We know that back when Omar Epps was first cast on Raising Kanan, there were a lot of rumors that he would end up playing the part of Breeze. However, it eventually became clear that he was playing the part of Detective Howard instead. (This character is somehow still alive, so we gotta imagine that he’ll have a huge role to play in the future.)

Who do you want to see playing Breeze on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2?

