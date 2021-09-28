When Calls the Heart spin-off returning — with Lori Loughlin on board?







Go ahead and consider this a double-dose of When Calls the Heart stories that you wouldn’t have previously expected.

So where do we start here? According to a report from Deadline, Lori Loughlin is going to be returning to the show’s extended universe courtesy of the surprisingly-renewed When Hope Calls. The spin-off, which previously aired on the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service before eventually airing in repeats on the Hallmark Network, is moving to GAC Family for its second season. You’ll have a chance to see the premiere in the form of a Christmas Special entitled When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, which is airing on December 18. There is no indication as of yet that she will be appearing beyond this particular special.

The last time we saw Abigail within the When Calls the Heart world, she was leaving Hope Valley along with her adopted son to care for her ailing mother. Both she and Cody will return to When Hope Calls to bring a troubled child to the orphanage. You’ll get some sort of update as to how she’s doing and what she has been up to since her initial departure.

Is all of this a sign that Loughlin could someday return to the Hallmark Channel series itself? We wouldn’t hold our breath as of right now. The network severed ties with her amidst the college admissions scandal, and even went so far as to edit her out of episodes. There were even some reshoots required with other cast members on When Calls the Heart in order to accommodate her exit. You never want to rule anything out entirely, but it’s hard to sit here at present and say that we’re altogether optimistic for anything.

