Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 photo: What is Frank doing?







Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 is poised to premiere on Friday, October 8, and we’ve already got a good feeling this one will stand out. Why? “Times Like These” is going to have a chance to showcase Frank Reagan out in the field in a way we rarely see.

As for whether or not he’s out in the field for a good reason, that is largely up for debate. The photo above showcases Tom Selleck’s character out in the field, making what is going to turn out to be a high-profile arrest. It may not be the perp themselves that generates headlines; instead, it’s the way in which the arrest happens. It’s going to go viral and, because of that, Frank will have the Mayor once more breathing down his neck.

We know that over the years, Frank and various Mayors have clashed and clashed often — he’s been able to get past most of his struggles, but at what point is there a breaking point? Will he ever find himself in serious jeopardy? We do think there’s a risk of that this time around, mostly because of the current state of policing and the public could easily turn against him. Frank’s old-school; he has shown a willingness to compromise here and there, but that doesn’t mean his methods are going to always work. This episode could showcase some of that, especially since a social-media generation may not spend any time to even hear his after-the-fact explanation.

No matter where the story goes, it feels already like episode 2 is going to test Frank in a way we haven’t see so far. That alone makes this well worth the wait. (Remember, the season 12 premiere will air Friday night on CBS.)

