Chicago PD season 9 episode 2 promo: Will Burgess return to work?







Chicago PD season 9 episode 2 is poised to arrive on NBC this Tuesday, and it already looks like we’re going to ask big questions of Burgess.

Take, for starters, this: When are we going to see the character officially back to work? After all of the trauma she recently dealt with, it’s fair to imagine that she would need a chance to reflect, spend some time with Makayla, and recover both physically and mentally.

However, she could also face some pressure to get back to work sooner rather than later, with much of that being thanks to Voight. In the promo below Hank makes it very clear that he needs Kim — and with that, he tells her that going back to work may be the best way for her to know if she’s ready or not.

From the outside looking in, it feels like Burgess needs more time. We don’t necessarily think that Voight is being malicious in his suggestion, but he either doesn’t understand trauma or he thinks that every other person out there is wired the same exact way as him. That’s not the case.

No matter what Kim does decide, we can rest easy knowing that she has a good support system all around her — that includes Ruzek, of course, who will advise her as to what’s best for her in the future. We do think that she will be back out in the field at some point this season, mostly because it’s where she shines and Chicago PD does tend to be procedural in nature. We just have to hope that this pressure to put her back out there does not interfere with her recovery. The most important thing is that she is healthy in the long-term and nothing should come at the expense of that.

