Law & Order: SVU spoilers: Danny Pino returning for 500th episode







Just in case you needed more evidence that Law & Order: SVU season 23 wants to deliver an epic 500th episode, now you’ve got it!

Today, Wolf Entertainment confirmed that former series regular Danny Pino will be returning for the big milestone, marking his first appearance on the show as Nick Amaro since all the way back in 2015. Given how he exited the show back then, we’re really curious to learn how the writers are planning to bring him back.

The landmark episode of SVU season 23 is poised to air on Thursday, October 21, and we’re certainly hoping that Pino is not the only former cast member to appear. With Christopher Meloni next door on Law & Order: Organized Crime, it makes a good bit of sense that we would see him turn up in some shape or form. Other former cast members may be a tad more elusive but in the end, we’re hoping to see precisely what happens.

Before we even get to the 500th episode, of course, there are some other big stories still to tell. We’re still waiting to see the aftermath of Garland and Kat’s exits from the show, especially since it’s unclear if or even when another series regular will get added to the mix. Meanwhile, the next new episode is going to be a three-hour block with Organized Crime that could dive a little bit deeper into the letter, something that we know a lot of fans want answers to and have for a while.

As significant as the 500th installment is, it’s also important to know that SVU isn’t going to be obsessed with celebrating itself. It’s still all about telling the stories of victims and the team that helps to get them justice.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: SVU right now

What do you think about Danny Pino returning for the 500th episode of Law & Order: SVU?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







