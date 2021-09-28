Snowfall season 5 filming underway; see Damson Idris tease







We may be waiting a long time still to see Snowfall season 5 air on FX (most likely in 2022), but we do still come bearing some great news! Filming is now officially underway and now, we all just have to keep waiting to see what the writers and producers have cooked up.

In a new post on Twitter, Damson Idris was at least kind enough to share a couple new images, including one of Franklin Saint on a plane! All he had to say in the caption was “1986,” which is a likely reference to when the new season is taking place. We imagine that within this period of time there will be more challenges for him, but we also don’t think he’s taking his foot off the pedal, either.

At the moment the largest question we’ve got is pretty simple: Did “Reed Thompson” actually kill Alton? That was indicated as a possibility at the end of season 4, while Franklin has tossed away the cane and is ready to be his own man. We think he could stop at some point if he wanted to, especially since he’s got money and plenty of control at this point.

However, and much like many other great TV antiheroes, on some level Franklin loves this. He’s not trying to get out of the business. Could something change his mind? We’ll have to wait and see on that, mostly because this show does have a tendency to surprise us in so many wonderful ways.

Hopefully, we’ll at least get some more Snowfall teases before the end of the year.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 5?

