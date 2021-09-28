The Big Leap episode 3 spoilers: The ‘Swan Lake’ story







After tonight’s new episode, it’s fair to say that The Big Leap is bringing a ton of the table, and in a wide array of different forms.

So what are you going to be seeing here? Well, it feels like a big part of it will revolve around seeing what happens when the past comes back to haunt certain characters — take Monica, for example. She’ll be going through a great bit as the series heads over to Chicago. We’ll learn more about the time she spent with a ballet company there, and this isn’t going to be the only important person on the show whose past is going to impact them.

Below, we’ve got the full The Big Leap episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

Monica comes face-to-face with her past when the contestants head to Chicago to watch a performance of “Swan Lake,” performed by her old ballet company. Meanwhile, Nick digs deeper into Justin’s family issues and makes a bold move for the sake of the show. Then, tensions continue to grow between Gabby and Brittney, and Paula leans on Mike when she starts to feel vulnerable in the all-new “The White Swan Lives!” episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Oct. 4 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-103) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

At this point, we know that just about every story on The Big Leap is essential to its viewership and its future. It’s hard to be an original broadcast series in its first year; it can be a real challenge to convince people to watch you, and it’s even harder for them to know you exist. We’ve got a feeling that the producers are going to be in overdrive trying to find a way to bring this story attention.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Big Leap right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Big Leap episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







