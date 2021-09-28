Dancing with the Stars 30: Will Cody Rigsby stay on the show?







Coming into tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 episode, there were a lot of questions surrounding the future of Cody Rigsby. After all, we understand why! This is an unprecedented situation for the show.

In case you missed it, here’s some of what you should know — Cheryl Burke tested positive for the virus and because of that, she will be gone from the show tonight. Since Rigsby is certainly a close contact, it’s only fair to think that his participation could be up in the air. He promised on social media that he will still be a part of the show, whatever that means.

At the start of the show, the producers did confirm that Cody is not leaving the show, but he will not be in the ballroom for the show tonight. Our prediction is that we’re going to be seeing the two judged from their rehearsal performance, which is what we’ve seen from some other people who were unable to perform the night of the show.

How the show handled the issue

Much like we predicted, the producers showed off a rehearsal routine that Cody and Cheryl taped last week prior to her test. That was then scored by the judges. He received a 24 out of 40 overall, and it’s clear that if he was in-studio, there would probably be more energy here.

Are you glad that Cody Rigsby is staying on Dancing with the Stars tonight?

