The Boys college-themed spin-off officially ordered at Amazon







While it’s been a foregone conclusion for a while that The Boys‘ planned spin-off would come to fruition, today it was made 100% official.

According to the official logline (per Deadline), this new show is “an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games— with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.” It’s basically about training the next generation of Supes and all of the mess that goes along with that. Tara Butters and Michelle Fazekas of Agent Carter fame are poised to be showrunners on the new project, and we hope that this will add yet another dimension to this bizarre/insane world.

Check out our finale review for The Boys season 2! We’ll also be back to cover the show entering season 3, so we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube, the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

In a statement, here is what The Boys executive producer Eric Kripke had to say on the new show:

“Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own. It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes … Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it. Also, Baywatch Nights spun-off from Baywatch, and it had vampires. Vampires!”

Related – Be sure to get some other news now when it comes to The Boys

What do you want to see from this new The Boys spin-off?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







