Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? Even more season 3 chatter







Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? We are diving head-first now into the flagship show; so where is the spin-off to accompany it at this point?

Last week, we shared some bad news that the Rob Lowe series was being held until midseason, a risky move that Fox is doing so that they can launch new series The Big Leap in the fall. As of right now, they haven’t changed anything up. The Big Leap is still airing, which means 9-1-1: Lone Star is not on the air.

If we were to wager a guess, right now Fox may be using Lone Star to fill the void for when 9-1-1 proper goes on hiatus, and then allow the two to air together a little bit later in the season. Who knows? This could be a great way to bring in and facilitate crossovers, which are of course the sort of thing that the network seems to want these days. (The biggest thing holding that potentially back is the global health crisis.)

If there is a chance to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 in early 2022, then it would make sense for Fox to start releasing some more information on it a little bit later this season. That would, of course, include some new teasers. One of the biggest challenges that this show will have to deal with is how to make the disaster at the start of the season unique, especially given how there are so many of these we get at the start of every season. At a certain point these huge, cataclysmic events could start to blend together to some extent.

