Cobra Kai season 4: What Johnny, Daniel can learn from each other







As we prepare ourselves for the Cobra Kai season 4 premiere at the end of the year, we should also brace for a lot of new dynamics.

At the end of this past season, Johnny and Daniel recognized that they had a singular threat that could destroy the whole community in John Kreese. He’s now running Cobra Kai, and it would take both of their dojos coming together in order to stop him. That means more training, more effort, and above all else, cooperation. They can’t get distracted by each other when there is a much bigger threat just on the other side of the horizon.

New Cobra Kai video! Below, we break down the latest season 4 trailer and share some of our expectations for what is coming up next. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. Also, keep coming back for some other news that you do not want to miss.

So while we know that there’s going to be conflict, we also recognize that there are some things that these two could learn from each other, things that could make both of them a little bit stronger in the long run.

For Johnny, for example, he needs to learn a little more when it comes to patience and discipline. He’s already not the vindictive guy he was at the start of the series, but he has to continue on that road. Daniel, meanwhile, needs to learn that sometimes, you can’t be so patience and let the problems come to you. Ideally, you need a little bit of offense and defense. We don’t need these two characters to mold together to be the same person, but we expect there to be some adjustments to each of their teaching style. They’ll need that common ground to take out Kreese, who suddenly has a whole lot of help now in the form of Terry Silver.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Cobra Kai right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Cobra Kai season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







