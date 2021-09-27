The Last of Us photo: First look at Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal







The Last Of Us may be one of the most anticipated drama series coming to HBO, and that’s saying a lot when you look at their number of projects.

The image above was first shared on Twitter by none other than Neil Druckmann himself, who marveled at getting to see the characters of Joel and Ellie in live action for the first time. Pedro Pascal of The Mandalorian and Bella Ramsey of Game of Thrones are playing these characters on the TV version, and we imagine a story that will be dark, haunting, but also familiar to everyone who played the PlayStation hit.

We know (as do so many of you) that there is a somewhat-checkered history of video-game adaptations in TV and film. Yet, with this one we have a lot of optimism. The Last of Us as a video game was very much story-driven and with that in mind, we tend to think that we’ll see it translate very well. In addition to that, Craig Mazin of Chernobyl fame is also working with Druckmann on the project, meaning that you have two fantastic creative minds working to make this successful.

While seeing the first photo does get us a little more excited for the road ahead, it doesn’t change the fact that we’re still in the very-early days of this project. Odds are, we’re going to be waiting for a long time still to see this come on the air.

With all of this spelled out, can we celebrate the great roster of stuff HBO has in the pipeline now? You’ve got the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Westworld season 4, more of The White Lotus, and of course this hitting the airwaves. That’s without even mentioning all the limited series that tend to pop up to great success here.

