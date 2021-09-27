





Is Titus Makin Jr. leaving The Rookie, and is his character of Jackson West dead following the events of the season 3 premiere?

At the start of the premiere tonight, the shocker hit us like a total ton of bricks. We saw the character shot and with that, a chill went down our spine. It all came about so quickly that it took some time to recover and even process what we were seeing.

We wanted to keep hoping that there was a way that the character was still alive, but how would that be possible? We also spent so much time thinking about Lopez’s future over the summer we didn’t think as much about Jackson’s. West has been a key officer on the show ever since the start of the series! It should’ve been a key indicator of his Makin’s departure when he was not featured prominently in the key art for the new season.

If Jackson is 100% gone, we have to imagine that this death is going to loom large for the rest of the season. This is someone who was incredibly valuable to the team, and also someone who taught all of them a lot. Even when he was shot, he did his part in order to help his fellow cops find who was responsible. This entire situation illuminated further just how stretched-out the entire LAPD team was at the start of the episode, dealing with both this and the Lopez situation at the same time.

What happened?

Grey took it upon himself to get justice for what happened, but where did the line cross from this to revenge? The Sergeant found the guy responsible and held him at gunpoint. Yet, he didn’t do it — he arrested him instead.

What do you think about what happened with Titus Makin Jr. on The Rookie and its season 3 premiere tonight?

