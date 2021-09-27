Chicago Fire season 10 episode 2 promo: A shocking discovery







When Chicago Fire season 10 episode 2 arrives on NBC this Wednesday, you’ll see Firehouse 51 back out in the field. Because we’re on the other side of the premiere, there’s less concern over cliffhangers and the like; instead, the writers can just focus on telling more great stories … including those that leave your jaws on the floor.

Judging from the promo for episode 2 (“Head Count”) below, this is precisely the reaction that the writers are hoping to get out of everyone watching. You can see that 51 is going to encounter a devastated car at the scene of the accident, but it’s what’s in the car that could prove to be a little more shocking. This episode could offer us some answers on that, but then also update us on where a few different relationships are going.

For starters, what’s going to happen next for Brett and Casey? There is something really amusing about where these two stand right now, mostly because they clearly thought that they could keep their relationship under wraps when as it turns out, that is 100% not the case. Everyone in the firehouse is more or less aware and while they may be happy, this is a show where there are always challenges and metaphorical wrenches thrown your way. The same likely goes for Stella and Severide, even if they are so much further along in their relationship at the moment.

After such a long hiatus, we’re just glad that Chicago Fire is back — and with this, that we have an opportunity to dive deeper into all of these character stories once more. (Rest assured there are hopes for crossovers eventually, at least once it’s safe to do them.)

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 10 episode 2?

Where do you think things will go with some of the key relationships within this episode? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







