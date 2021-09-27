New Amsterdam season 4 episode 2 promo: When do Max, Helen leave?







At the end of the New Amsterdam season 4 premiere, we saw Max and Helen make a big decision on their future. As it turns out, the two are going to be heading to London!

So when is it going to happen? This is where we all may be waiting for a good while. As the promo below reveals, it looks like the two have six weeks until they’re heading across the Atlantic Ocean. It’s a huge move for Max to do this given his status in New Amsterdam, but he claims he wants to pursue love and get “more joy.”

Yet, is he fully committed to this cause? This is something Sharpe is certainly worried about. She questions whether she can fully trust him since he hasn’t told anyone about his plans and seems to be operating under “business as usual.” We can understand why this would make her wonder if he’s having seconds thoughts. She also knows just how committed Max is to New Amsterdam; it’s basically his whole life! It is not easy to imagine a scenario where he would leave it, even if this is something that he claims he is going to do.

In Max’s heart, we do think he means what he says: He loves Sharpe and wants to be with her. We think he’s also planning to make it happen. Whether or not said move actually happens, however, is a totally different story. That’s where things could get complicated. There are a number of things that could go awry in six weeks and we could be getting set to see some of this play out between now and later the fall. We don’t think it’s any coincidence that the writers settled on six weeks here, given that this could be when they decide to have a midseason finale that is all about the future.

Don’t expect full answers on the future in episode 2; this could take a little bit of time.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

Where do you think things are going entering New Amsterdam season 4 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







