Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 spoilers: Mekai Curtis sets it up!







Following today’s big finale, it makes sense to want SO much more entering Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2. How in the world could you not? We’re coming off of a fantastic, dramatic finale where Raq’s plan fell into place — and by and large, it was successful! However, in the process of this she may have lost a certain part of her son.

At the end of the episode Kanan was ushered out of the city for safekeeping, but not before a conversation with Jukebox where a few things may have been illuminated in his mind. Does he understand fully that Raq used him to kill Detective Howard? She empowered him so that a secret she wanted buried would stay that way — though ironically, Howard is not even dead at the end of the finale. He’s somehow still breathing, and we’ve got a good chance now to see what the future could hold.

New Raising Kanan video! Take a look below at some of our latest thoughts coming out of this particular episode. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are other updates coming there and we don’t want you missing them.

It may take some time before we get to know, at least in terms of specifics, what is coming next on Raising Kanan. With that being said, we can at least talk a little in terms of larger themes! In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what star Mekai Curtis had to say:

It’s just the continuation of actions and consequences. There’s going to be some stuff happening that, again, you’re going to see how it molds and shapes Kanan and what it does to his psyche. The family’s in an entirely new space and different dynamic now, so it’s them navigating that and figuring out where they can step, where they can’t step. It’s a lot of complicated things going on. It’s wild.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Raising Kanan, including some season 2 premiere date hopes

What are you hoping to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







