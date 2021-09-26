Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale: Is Detective Howard alive?







We know that the Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale entered the picture with a ton of potential, but did it live up to it? We’ll of course get into that within, especially when it comes to asking some big questions about Detective Howard’s fate.

Entering the episode, it was clear that Omar Epps’ character was in a bad way. That’s what happens when 1) you have leukemia and 2) you get shot by your own biological son, who doesn’t know the truth and is being manipulated.

Here’s the good news for Howard right now: He’s not completely dead and buried. However, we can’t say with the utmost confidence that he’s going to make it through this even still. He survived the operation and in the closing minutes, we saw Burke pleading with him for answers about who shot him. Is he going to confess to her the truth? That’s complicated. Kanan is still the only person who could supply him with bone marrow; otherwise, he dies. Maybe he won’t care anymore and will just want revenge before he goes, but we think there’s an underlying fear with the character. This is what happens when you face your own mortality.

As for the rest of the finale, Kanan is now being taken out of the city by Symphony, with Raq seemingly thinking that Detective Howard is out of the picture. Meanwhile, Marvin found himself arrested because of Toni and while Lou Lou may want out, there may not be a way for him to get what he wants.

What did you think about the Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale overall?

