Scenes from a Marriage episode 4 preview: The last before finale







There are a few different things worth noting as we set the stage for Scenes from a Marriage episode 4. So where do we start? We suppose that it’s by noting that this is the last episode until the finale arrives on HBO.

So why in the world is the Oscar Isaac – Jessica Chastain limited series only five episodes? The easiest answer to give is that this may just be that there was only so much material; or, the short length may be in part what convinced the two to sign on. A show like this, one that is meant to be so personal and intimate, probably would not work anywhere near as well if it were extended. For that very reason, it’s probably for the best that we’re leaving things off where we are.

If you do want to get a few more specifics about episode 4 and what lies ahead, we suggest that you take a look at the attached synopsis:

Jonathan and Mira reconvene, exploring the root of their connection but ultimately finding the source of their animalistic impulses.

So where exactly will this story end? That’s as big of a question mark as any you’re going to have here. We know already that there is a good bit of love between these two; there has to be for them to have the journey they have. Yet, they’ve also grown apart over time and there is no guarantee as to where they will emerge in the end.

At this point, Scenes from a Marriage may be too far into its run to be the sort of big, viral hit HBO may have hoped for it to be when it was on. Instead, this could be a show that gains more popularity after the fact — potentially in streaming or during awards season.

