Magnum PI season 4 episode 3 spoilers: The Office alum to guest star







Magnum PI season 4 episode 3 is going to be a fun one — we know that just from the guest-star list alone. Not only is Jin coming back to the show, but The Office alum Kate Flannery is going to be making an appearance, as well!

This particular episode (airing on October 15) carries with it the title of “Texas Wedge.” So what’s going to be coming up throughout? This is a fun hour involving an undercover case at a golf club, and one that is probably a little more complicated than it first seems. Doesn’t that tend to be the case the vast majority of the time?

For some other updates all about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Texas Wedge” – Magnum, Higgins and Rick go undercover at a ritzy country club when a young caddie is fired after being accused of stealing a member’s golf clubs. Also, Jin’s (Bobby Lee) niece (Kaylee Hottle), unaware of her uncle’s shady past, asks him to speak at her school, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Oct. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Kate Flannery guest stars as a country club member with eyes for Rick.

Doesn’t all of this sound great? These are the sort of Magnum PI episodes we love the most, largely because they lean into the show’s humor and put some of these characters in unfamiliar places. It’s also a reminder that even after so much time overseas, Higgins will be wasting little time getting back to her old line of work.

As for Flannery’s character, we’re mostly just curious to see how Rick handles this. (Hopefully, it goes better than when Meredith flashed Michael Scott after the Christmas party.)

What do you most want to see from Kate Flannery on Magnum PI season 4 episode 3?

