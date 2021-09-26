Dexter: New Blood teaser: The fire still burns…







We’re a little over a month away from the Dexter: New Blood premiere, and the folks at Showtime are still working to keep you psyched! There is such a wide array of stuff to be unveiled in this new chapter of the story, but for the time being, the network is focusing in more on thematic stuff than new footage.

With this in mind, we present a new teaser at the bottom of this article, one that is focusing by and large on the fire that lives inside of Dexter Morgan…

This Instagram post from the network is largely representative — the fire here suggests that despite all the changes in his life, Dexter is still Dexter. He may try to avoid parts of that fire, but that doesn’t mean that it goes out entirely. The fire also serves in this teaser to further establish a sense of place; we’re moving far away from Miami in the revival and over to the fictional community of Iron Lake. It’s cold, snowy, and that may help to make it so Dexter can go incognito. He can immerse himself in a community of people who won’t recognize him and he can find something resembling a normal life. Or, at least that’s what he thinks.

In case you didn’t know already, it’s been out there that Dexter: New Blood is going to feature an appearance by Dexter’s son Harrison in the early going. Many years have passed since the original series and with that, Harrison’s going to have a lot of questions for his dad…

