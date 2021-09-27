Is Alyssa Diaz leaving The Rookie? Did Angela Lopez die in premiere?







Is Alyssa Diaz leaving The Rookie and her character of Angela Lopez? If you found yourself asking this question entering the premiere, we understand! The show ended with a pretty shocking season 3 cliffhanger that left the character kidnapped and on the surface, it was not altogether clear that she was going to survive.

Oh, and to make matters so much worse for Lopez, she was pregnant at the time of her capture — and it was her wedding day! How could things get any more horrible? Well, the promos did show that she would be transported to another country, which would make it infinitely harder for Nolan and the rest of the LAPD to effectively track her down.

Here is the one bit of good news that we can share for the time being: At the time of this article, we had heard nothing to suggest that Diaz would be leaving the series after the premiere. Also, it’d be pretty horrible to write the character out at this point. We spent the whole summer waiting to see if she’d survive! What we’d prefer is that she is rescued, but there are consequences to the mission that hang over the other characters for a good while.

Entering tonight’s episode, we certainly didn’t expect that we’d get an answer to all the Lopez questions right away. If that was to happen, where would some of the suspense be?

The good news

It was tough, and a little touch-and-go at times. Nonetheless, Lopez managed to survive! She had a chance to get back home and, eventually, became a mom. She has a happy future ahead of her, and we’re excited (thankfully!) to see it play out moving forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now, including more details on the future

Entering The Rookie season 4 premiere, were you worried that Angela Lopez was going to die?

Let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around to get other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







