Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: The big ‘Launch’







Next week on Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 13, it’s here — the potentially-epic finale you’ve been waiting for entitled “Launch.”

There is so much that this episode could potentially deliver, but where in the world does it start? What we’d watch out for right now is for the focus to be almost entirely on the big heist. What else at this point is there? The Chadwick storyline was seemingly resolved tonight and Craig seems to be committed to getting better. (If nothing else, he turned the drugs away.) That gives the writers an opportunity to focus in on a singular thing, provided they choose to do so.

One of the things that we do map out in this video is that in general, the story of season 5 has moved along rather slowly. While Pope seems to be in a better place and the family is moving forward without Smurf, it feels like it’s taken forever to get to this heist. Meanwhile, Pamela Johnson, a character who we thought would be incredibly important entering the season, hasn’t been essential at all as of late. We need this episode to be big, exciting, and dramatic enough to keep us interested entering season 6.

Also, it would be helpful if we had some incredibly dramatic cliffhanger! Given the stakes associated with this very heist, we have a hard time thinking that everything is going to go according to plan. We would prepare for some chaos far in advance here.

