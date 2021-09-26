Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, September 26?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? No doubt, the recent schedule has been confusing. The show came back two weeks ago with its first episode in the studio since spring 2020; after that, unfortunately, they were off again due to the Emmys. (If you watched the awards show, then you know already that Oliver and the rest of his staff were in attendance in Los Angeles.)

So what about tonight? Well, here is where we can present some very happy news! You will have a chance to see another new episode, with this one being the second in the redesigned studio. At the time of this writing you can expect to see the show start up at 11:00 p.m. Eastern, otherwise known as the standard start time that the show rarely ever adheres to due to HBO’s schedule.

It remains to be seen what sort of content Oliver will focus on tonight — we don’t foresee him gloating a lot about the Emmys and instead, he’ll likely put his focus on some topic issues going on in the country, if not the world. This isn’t one of those weeks, though, where there is one singular subject for him to focus on. Instead, we’ll probably see him dive into a number of different topics.

For the main segment tonight, we’re honestly hoping that this is going to be one of those shows that focuses on an unexpected subject, one that we would not anticipate but one we’ll appreciate nonetheless. There are a lot of different issues going on in this country, whether it be infrastructure, immigration, or healthcare, that are still being underreported. While Oliver does not have the ability to necessarily change things, he can bring situations to light that aren’t generating anywhere near the conversation that they should.

