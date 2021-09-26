





Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS, and if not, are new episodes of the military drama right around the corner?

If you saw the official fall schedule from the aforementioned network earlier this year, then you likely know that the David Boreanaz drama is on the move. New episodes are poised to air on Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and it will be there for the first four weeks of the season before eventually shifting over to the Paramount+ streaming service exclusively. The move will allow the show to tell some deeper, darker stories, and while we understand the trepidation over the move, it could prove to be for the best — or at least we feel that way in the event that a season 6 is coming up down the road.

Unfortunately, you will be waiting a little while longer in order to see the show back. The season 5 premiere is currently set for Sunday, October 10, and the trailer below gives you a small sense of that and a whole lot more! The trailer is actually branded under Paramount+ instead of CBS, which should serve as a good reminder of what the streaming service is trying to do in order to market the show. You can even get a sense of the darker feel already!

Just in case this trailer isn’t enough for you, we also suggest you read the SEAL Team premiere synopsis with more insight as to what’s coming up next:

“Trust, But Verify: Part 1” – Everyone on Bravo is shocked when they learn a training exercise is really cover for a covert mission to get a weapons expert out of one of the most dangerous countries in the world, on the fifth season premiere of SEAL TEAM, Sunday, Oct. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

