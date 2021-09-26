Tony Awards 2021 start time: Where to watch, live stream







Want to get some more news on the 2021 Tony Awards? Let’s just go ahead and say that things are a little confusing this time around.

Take, for starters, the fact that the awards themselves are not actually going to be on the air this year. The ceremony was delayed, like so many other things, by the global health crisis. CBS typically broadcasts the show, but the timing wasn’t perfect this year due to the NFL season and Big Brother.

So what’s happening instead? The awards portion of the night is going to happen starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time, and you can check that out over at the Paramount+ streaming service. Meanwhile, CBS will broadcast at 9:00 (be wary of possible NFL delays) a special entitled “The Tony Awards Presents Broadway’s Back!” — consider this a great opportunity to at least celebrate the return of stage productions. The pandemic hit this industry unbelievably hard and we hope that there are some fun, positive moments that we get a chance to see here.

In a recent press release, the network noted that Jon Batiste, Stephanie J. Block, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Darren Criss, Robbie Fairchild, Beanie Feldstein, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jordan Fisher, Santino Fontana, Andrew Garfield, Jared Grimes, Josh Groban, Jennifer Holliday, Nikki M. James, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Ron Cephas Jones, Cyndi Lauper, Norm Lewis, John Lithgow, Lindsay Mendez, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jennifer Nettles, Lynn Nottage, Adam Pascal, Bernadette Peters, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Andrew Rannells, Anthony Rapp, Anika Noni Rose, Lea Salonga, Ali Stroker, Black Thought, Courtney B. Vance, Daniel J. Watts and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber are among the people you will have a chance to see during the special. One of the reasons why this should work is because there’s so much crossover appeal here! A number of these performers are stage icons, whereas some others are people who you’ve had a chance to see a number of times over on TV.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to the Tony Awards right now

What do you want to see transpire on the 2021 Tony Awards?

Do you wish the entire ceremony was on broadcast television this year? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates ahead you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







