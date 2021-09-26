





Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Is Queen Latifah and the rest of the cast back with more episodes? We know there’s a real eagerness to see more, especially when you think about how the first season concluded.

Unfortunately, here is where we come bearing some bad news: There is no new episode as of yet. Not only that, there’s no new installment next week, either. Even though some parts of CBS’ fall schedule kicked off over the past few days, you’re stuck waiting here until Sunday, October 10 to see more news on what lies ahead. The same can be said, as well, for some of the network’s other programming including NCIS: Los Angeles and also SEAL Team, which will be airing here for a few weeks before the move to Paramount+.

So what is coming on The Equalizer when it comes back on the air? Below, we’ve got the full premiere synopsis with a few more details all about what you can expect:

“Aftermath” – Just as McCall considers ending her work as The Equalizer, she’s pulled back in when she takes on Detective Marcus Dante as a new client who needs her help to find an untraceable group of bank robbers, on the second season premiere of THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The trailer below also gives you a better sense of things. In general, one of the most exciting parts of the premiere is going to be seeing the collision between Robyn’s personal and professional life. For most of the first season she was able to keep these things separate, but a lot of that blew up near the end of the finale. It’s not completely out in the open, granted, but it’s impacting her family. Will this make her want to eventually walk away from her job?

