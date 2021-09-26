





Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Are you going to have a chance to see the animated comedy back with season 33?

We know that it’s been a long hiatus for this and many other standard fall TV shows. Luckily, we’re pleased to report today that The Simpsons is back on the air! There is a new episode coming entitled “The Star of the Backstage” and there’s a lot of good stuff still to come here. This is an installment that will be personal to Marge in so many ways — it’s a huge part of her past! However, sometimes revisiting the past doesn’t go quite like anyone expects and this could be a huge part of the story that you see here.

For some more details all about it, be sure to check out the synopsis for The Simpsons season 33 premiere below:

A musical comes to life in Springfield as Marge stages a revival of her beloved high school show – but her wonderful memories are threatened by the return of a rival from the past in the all-new “The Star of the Backstage” Season 33 premiere episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Sept. 26 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3217) (TV-PG D, L, V)

We know that this modern era of The Simpsons does tend to feature a lot of guest-stars; the big-name performer you’ll hear from in this episode is none other than Kristen Bell. It remains remarkable in a way that the show is still able to come up with new ideas more than three decades into its run; not only that, but there still isn’t any indication that it’s slowing down anytime soon. Based on where we are right now, it’s our hope that it can make it to at least season 35. A lot of that will depend on the ratings!

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on The Simpsons

What do you want to see on The Simpsons season 33 premiere?

Are you glad that it is finally back on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







