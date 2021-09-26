The Walking Dead season 11 episode 7 spoilers: Negan’s ‘regrets’







There is a lot of interesting stuff to get into on The Walking Dead season 11 episode 7. Take, for starters, the final that we’re building towards the end of the first batch of episodes this season.

This episode, entitled “Promises Broken,” could also be another interesting installment for the psychology of Negan. What are we supposed to believe about this character — has he really changed at all, or is he as much of an agent of chaos as he’s always been? The promo shows him telling Maggie that he wishes he’d done things a different way, but of course we know how shrewd and manipulative the character can be. We do think he’s not the same exact guy back when he did what he did seasons ago, but that is all still a part of him. It doesn’t float off into the ether and we don’t think that Maggie is ever going to give him full trust.

Yet, it’s clear at this point that these two characters need each other. We’ve seen that on a multitude of occasions so far this season; why would we think that this is going to change all of a sudden now.

For a few more details all about what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full The Walking Dead season 11 episode 7 synopsis below:

Maggie and Elijah learn a new survival tactic from Negan, while Eugene’s group clears walkers to pay their fines. Yumiko interviews for an upper-class job, Daryl learns more about Leah and the Reapers and Gabriel encounters a man of God.

As for the Daryl storyline, this still feels like a slow build. We’ve seen some of it play out with him and the Reapers already but even still, we don’t think that he’s

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead season 11 episode 7?

