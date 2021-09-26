BMF episode 2 spoilers: What’s ahead for Starz’s new series?







If you watched the premiere of BMF on Starz this weekend, then you have a good sense of the story already. Demetrius and Terry Flenory’s story is a compelling one; eventually, it could cross states and make the two extremely powerful figures.

Of course, every step of the way there is going to be hardship, drama, death, and a whole lot more. This is based on true events and it is the latest project from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on the network. Sure, the bar is going to be high for this to top Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which we personally think is the best show of the Power franchise so far. Nonetheless it’s off to a good start and we’re stoked to see where things go from here.

Below, you can get a small taste for the next BMF episode; sure, it doesn’t give everything away, but it does serve as a reminder that some of these characters are already in pretty deep! There’s a lot going on within this hour and we hope that you’re prepared for it. One thing we definitely like is that there is a careful approach to hitting the ground running. The writers aren’t trying to ease their way into anything; they want to get you hooked right now and ensure that there are people watching for the vast majority of the season.

If BMF turns out to be a big success, Starz will be putting themselves in a great place — in between this and also the Power franchise, they could have a show from 50 Cent on the air for the vast majority of the year. Isn’t that a pretty good place to be overall? We tend to think so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next BMF episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to BMF episode 2?

Have any specific hopes for the rest of the season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







