American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 8 spoilers: Tough choices







American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 8 is going to be the second of the “Death Valley” story arc. It’s going to be intense, and it won’t take long at all to show us just how high some of the stakes are.

During the first half of this season, we had a story that, save for the final minutes, was set entirely in Provincetown. Everything that was happening was more or less tied to that individual community. However, as we move into the second part, we’re going to see the President of the United States be a central character! Given that “Death Valley” is all about aliens, it will be clear from the get-go that we’re dealing with something big … and something that will require key players to make some incredibly difficult choices.

Want more American Horror Story: Double Feature video discussions? Then be sure to check out our thoughts on episode 6 below! Once you take a look at that, you need to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are some more updates there the rest of the season and we don’t want you to miss them.

For some of the earliest insight regarding American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 8 and what lies ahead here, take a look at the attached synopsis:

The President struggles with the morality of a deal he must make. Written by Manny Coto & Kristen Reidel & Brad Falchuk; directed by Tessa Blake.

Morality in general seems to be the connective tissue for all of Double Feature. In “Red Tide,” it was all about what you were willing to sacrifice for the sake of achieving success. Moving into “Death Valley,” it seems more about what you’ll give up in order to ensure safety and security. The President’s actions could have a ripple effect for generations, and there’s a chance you could even see some of this play out during this story.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story right now

What are you most excited to see on American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







