Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: HoH part 2 aftermath; AFP debate

In case you missed it yesterday Azah defeated Derek F. in the second part of the final Head of Household Competition yesterday, which means that she will face off with Xavier in the third and final part on Wednesday’s finale. Here is where things get rather interesting — this is basically a situation where the winner of this comp is likely the winner of the game! We expect either one of them to take Derek to the final two and they’ll almost certainly defeat him.

New Big Brother 23 video! Below, we talk a little bit about the second part of the final HoH, plus some controversial comments by Kyland in recent exit interviews. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

Following the comp, though, Derek has been down in the dumps about what happened. He questions if he’s blown his chance for at least second place, his knees are hurting, and he now has the dubious record of not winning a single comp the entire season. (Even Victoria won a Veto!) We expect Azah and Xavier to try and manipulate each other the next few days, not that we think it will change all that much.

The AFP debate

For those who didn’t know, the vote is now open! You can read more about the voting process over here.

If we had to guess, the vote this year is probably going to come down to Derek X. versus Tiffany. Both of them have a lot they brought to the table this year, but personally, we’re more inclined to say that Tiffany is the most deserving. She fought hard all game and was really responsible for the Cookout’s dominance. She also delivered some great Diary Room sessions and remembered throughout that this was a TV show. In general, though, we’d say that this is a pretty likable cast — there aren’t a ton of people we straight-up loathe at this point, even if a few people did some regrettable things. (Take Kyland after this past eviction.)

What do think is going to happen in the Big Brother 23 house today?

