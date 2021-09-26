Billions season 5 episode 12 (finale) preview: ‘No Direction Home’







As you prepare for Billions season 5 episode 12 next week, do you want to know more about it?

There are a few different things worth stating all about this pivotal episode, but of course, it begins with noting that this is going to be the big season 5 finale. Whatever transpires here will move us directly into the next season of the show. “No Direction Home” is the title and that implies a sense of hopelessness … and we do think it’d help if we could get there with some of these characters.

From almost the very beginning, the premise of Billions has been built up as this epic showdown of Chuck Rhoades vs. Bobby Axelrod. Both parties have done some pretty detestable things in the hopes that it would ruin the other one’s life, but the end results of some of this are certainly up for debate. We’re not sure that we can say either one of them has actually achieved what they set out to do. Eventually, we feel like these two are going to push so hard that they destroy themselves and everyone around them; we’ve seen echoes of that already but it does still feel like it could be coming in a bigger and broader way than ever before.

So if something like that happens, who could emerge from the pile of chaos? This is where someone like Taylor comes into play. People like them and Wendy have long been brought up as the underground power players of the show, and the ones who recognize that they have the ability to bring about the destruction of others. They just have to find the proper means and timing in order to make it happen.

