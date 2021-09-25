Billions season 5 episode 11 video: Will the team-up plan work?







This weekend Billions season 5 episode 11 will premiere on Showtime, and you better believe that things are going to be chaotic. How in the world could they not be when you think about where we are at this point?

From the very start of this show, taking down Bobby Axelrod has been a cornerstone to this story. As we look ahead now, we’re going to see that take center stage in the form of a surprising partnership. Do you see Chuck, Mike, and Taylor all in the photo above? The three of them have an opportunity here to potentially join forces! If they can do this and take out Axe, they could be legends … but also make either a good bit of money or build up their personal credibility.

We always knew that if Axe were to truly fall, it would take the Billions version of the Avengers in order to make it happy. Yet, we don’t exactly think that Bobby is going it alone here, either — he’ll have some backup as he tries to inch forward, and there’s also his relationship with Wendy that is certainly evolving as of late.

Is it true that a good part of Billions this season moved a little slow for our liking? Sure, but now that we’re this far in we understand even more how intentional that was. The writers were clearly building so that we could be exactly where we are right now, and that is showing us an epic showdown where when the dust settles, no one is going to be altogether safe. We know that there’s a season 6 coming and that raises the odds of there being a big cliffhanger dramatically.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Billions season 5 episode 11?

Do you think this team-up could work at all? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around; there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Showtime.)

