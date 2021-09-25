Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 12: Final ‘Loose Ends’ expectations







Tomorrow night on TNT Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 12 is going to be here — do you want more insight all about it?

First and foremost, let’s look at the title in “Loose Ends.” Just in examining that alone, it’s fair to think that this could be the finale — even if it’s not. There are some messy situations that the Cody Boys are going to be looking at throughout this episode.

The first thing to anticipate is something more related to Chadwick, the dirty cop who has been brought on board the payroll. He’s asking for more and more money, and in a lot of ways he can get away with it: He knows what happened to the DEA Agent and could easily set up the Codys for it. Deran, Craig, J, and Pope all have to collectively realize that this person is bad for business, but what can you hope to do about it? The answer is probably “not much.”

Outside of Young Smurf in the past, the other major storyline to keep your eyes peeled for right now is what’s coming when it comes to the heist itself. We’re expecting something that is big, dramatic, and hopefully keeps us all on the edge of our seats. We almost kind of need it after the slow pace for a lot of this season. Because the guys don’t have Smurf at the center of the operation now, they’ll have to trust their own instincts and connections … but we’re not sure any of those are altogether solid at the moment.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 12?

