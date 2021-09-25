The Witcher season 3 renewal confirmed ahead of season 2 premiere







While this is likely not a surprise to a lot of people out there, we’re still glad to have the news: The Witcher has been officially renewed for a season 3!

Today, Netflix themselves happily confirmed this news, even though we have more than two months to go still until the premiere of season 2. Just in case you’re wonder why they’ve opted to unveil this news right now, it more than likely has to do with the show’s international success. This has already shown itself to be one of the most-popular shows on the platform, to the point that there is already a prequel show in the works, as well.

What we’re trying to say here is pretty simple: This is a series Netflix will probably continue for some time moving forward. It has a big-name star in Henry Cavill, top-notch action sequences, and even potential for it to still grow its audience the moment that more and more people find out about it.

So when are we probably going to see The Witcher season 3 on the air? Odds are, we’re going to be waiting more than a little while in order for that to happen. This is a show that takes a long time to film, let alone piece the episodes together after the fact. If we end up seeing the show on the air at any point between now and early 2023, we’ll consider that a pleasant surprise. We also don’t want to be the sort to rush anything here, largely because quality is the most important thing. (Also, Netflix doesn’t really need to rush anything when you consider that they’ve got about a billion different shows on the go at any given moment.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Witcher right now

What do you think about The Witcher being renewed for a season 3?

When do you think that could air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







