Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 7 promo: Abby’s romantic future

For Abby O’Brien, it does seem as though she’s firmly got herself in a love triangle at this point. At this point, it’s clear that there is something going on between her and Jay — the feelings are definitely there on his end! But then, you’ve also got the presence of Evan Kincaid now in her life. He’s extraordinarily wealthy and a little bit aloof, but at this point, Meghan Ory’s character has realized that there’s more to him than what’s on the surface. He’s never really had a family and there’s a vulnerability there that maybe everyone doesn’t have an opportunity to see.

Through at least some of this upcoming episode there could be a chance to explore all of these different dynamics, though we have a hard time thinking that anything is going to be firmly “decided” by the time we get to the end of the hour. Just remember for a moment that we’re still getting to know Even as a character! He’s only been a part of the show for a few episodes and even when you consider the time jump, it still hasn’t been THAT long since Trace departed the show. We don’t want to sit here and make any assumptions that Abby is 100% ready to dive into something long-term again.

If nothing else, this episode could serve as a good way to get inside Abby’s head for a moment as she ponders over more of what she wants for herself. Don’t be surprised if in one way or another, most of the rest of this season puts a focus on some of this.

