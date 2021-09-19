Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Evan is a houseguest!







Want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 7? Let’s just say that there’s some fun coming our way … though we’re not sure that Abby O’Brien is going to feel the same exact way about it.

One of the fun things about the series so far is getting a sense of how the writers are looping in the character of Evan. So far, it’s been different almost every episode! Because this guy is a billionaire there’s an opportunity to do almost whatever they want with him, but it’s especially interesting watching him in unusual environments. Take, for example, as a houseguest with the O’Briens after he throws out his back. He’s going to get a chance to see how this family lives and they’ll get to know him better as a result of this. What can Evan learn from the family? What can the family learn from him? There’s a lot of good stuff here, and that’s before even getting into what’s ahead for Jess and David on the other side of the wedding.

To get a few more details all about the next new episode, we suggest that you check out the full Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

Evan (Buckley) throws his back out at the O’Brien house and has to stay there to recuperate, much to Abby’s (Ory) chagrin and Nell’s (Ladd) amusement. Kevin (Penny) and Sarah (Jessica Sipos, “Charmed”) receive some workplace news that could affect their plans to start a family. Jess (Mailey) and David (Carlo Marks, “Christmas with the Darlings”) settle into newlywed life and learn some new things about each other and themselves. Bree realizes it’s time to make a choice between Jerry (Matthew Kevin Anderson, “Impastor”) and Luke (Stephen Huszar, “Letterkenny”).

